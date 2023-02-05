Eagan Wildcats win at home against Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Eagan Wildcats won when they visited the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles on Saturday. The final score was 7-3.

The Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Carter Ranning. Noah Narog and Gavin Lutz assisted.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Wildcats.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 5-3, after only 18 seconds into the third period when Sam Arendt found the back of the net, assisted by Eli Wells.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 6-3 within the first minute of the third period when Isaac Martin beat the goalie.

Ben Gerard increased the lead to 7-3 in the middle of the third, assisted by Keaton Orrey and Gavin Goihl.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Wildcats will host Lakeville South at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena and the Eagles will host Farmington at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.