Eagan Wildcats win against Lakeville North Panthers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Eagan Wildcats' home game against the Lakeville North Panthers ran into overtime on Tuesday. Eagan snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Eagan's Ben Gerard scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Arneson. Sam Njaa assisted.

Gavin Griffin scored midway through the second period, assisted by Wyatt Albrecht.

Halfway through, AJ Clark scored a goal, assisted by Danny Lachenmayer and Eddie Moore, making the score 2-1.

Ben Gerard tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Gus Gleich. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:18 before Ben Gerard scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Gus Gleich and Gavin Goihl.

The win over the Panthers means that the Wildcats have five home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Wildcats host the Rosemount Irish on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights. The Panthers will face Farmington at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.