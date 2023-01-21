Eagan Wildcats end seven-loss run

The game between the Eastview Lightning and the Eagan Wildcats finished 3-2 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Eagan after seven straight defeats.

Eagan's AJ Clark scored the game-winning goal.

The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ben Gerard.

The Lightning's Tanner Kronberg tied the game late in the first, assisted by Jordan Brothers.

The Wildcats took the lead late into the first when Cullen O'Leary scored, assisted by Riley Paulus.

John Kisch tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Brothers and Zach Wooten.

AJ Clark took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Cullen O'Leary.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Lightning host Farmington at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena and the Wildcats visit Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights.