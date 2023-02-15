Eagan Wildcats beat Roseville Area Raiders

The Eagan Wildcats won their home game against the Roseville Area Raiders on Thursday, ending 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Keaton Orrey scored assisted by Isaac Martin and Hudson Kerr.

Danny Lachenmayer increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Gavin Goihl.

Luke Steffen narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Tommy Molloy and Landon Steffen.

Gavin Goihl increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Ben Gerard.

The Wildcats have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

The Wildcats host Lakeville North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights. The Raiders host Totino-Grace to play the Eagles on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Thief River Falls Prowlers.