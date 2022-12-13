Dunn strikes twice as Monticello Moose beat Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets
The Monticello Moose defeated the visiting Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets 7-3 on Friday.
The visiting Bluejackets opened strong, with Seth Terhell scoring early in the first period, assisted by Will O'Donovan and Finn Overby.
The Moose tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Brayden Dunn late into the first, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Brady Bergstrom.
The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Moose.
Gunnar Simon increased the lead to 6-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Landen Scherber and Alec Mayer.
Quintin Brooks increased the lead to 7-3 five minutes later.
Coming up:
The Moose travel to Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The Bluejackets will face Northern Edge on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.