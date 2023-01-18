Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win 4-1 on the road against Greenway Raiders

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Greenway Raiders a defeat 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Hilltoppers took the lead when Braydon Hannula scored assisted by Ethan Saukko and Rienat Sukhonos.

Matthew Hannah tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jacques Villenueve and Gino Troumbly.

Brendan Friday took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Pierce Gouin.

Pierce Gouin increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Jonas Martinelli and Brendan Friday.

Kai Melton increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Pierce Gouin and Jonas Martinelli.

Next games:

The Raiders host International Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Greenway. The Hilltoppers will face Holy Angels on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.