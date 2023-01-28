Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win 3-1 on the road against Bagley/Fosston Flyers

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won on the road on Friday, handing the Bagley/Fosston Flyers a defeat 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kai Melton. Rienat Sukhonos assisted.

The Flyers' Breckin Levin tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Quinten Friborg.

The Hilltoppers took the lead late into the first when Mason Musel scored, assisted by Brendan Friday and Henry Drevnick.

Braydon Hannula increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ethan Saukko and Aidan Adamski.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Flyers hosting the Timberwolves at 1 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena, and the Hilltoppers playing the Stars at 2 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.