Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers have ended their losing streak after 1-8 vs. Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The game between the Mora-Milaca Mustangs and the hosting Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers finished 8-1. Duluth Marshall's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Braydon Hannula scored, assisted by Landon Hernesman and Aidan Adamski.

The Mustangs' Cameron Price narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Hilltoppers.

Landon Hernesman increased the lead to 7-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Luke Schottenbauer and Brendan Friday.

Landon Hernesman increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Pierce Gouin and Oden Brunette.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Hilltoppers face St. Cloud Cathedral at 2 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex and the Mustangs take on Ashland at home at 2 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.