Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat Northern Lakes Lightning

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won their road game against the Northern Lakes Lightning on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Lightning will face Greenway on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, while the Hilltoppers host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.