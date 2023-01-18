Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat Greenway Raiders

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won their road game against the Greenway Raiders on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Hilltoppers took the lead when Braydon Hannula scored the first goal assisted by Ethan Saukko and Rienat Sukhonos.

Matthew Hannah tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jacques Villenueve and Gino Troumbly.

Brendan Friday took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Pierce Gouin.

Pierce Gouin increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Jonas Martinelli and Brendan Friday.

Kai Melton increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Pierce Gouin and Jonas Martinelli.

Coming up:

The Raiders play International Falls away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Greenway. The Hilltoppers will face Holy Angels at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.