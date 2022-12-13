Duluth East Greyhounds win on the road against Forest Lake Rangers

The Duluth East Greyhounds won the road game against the Forest Lake Rangers 7-2 on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds opened strong, with Noah Teng scoring early into the first period, assisted by Grant Winkler and Henry Murray.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Cole Christian scored the first goal, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Brody Olson.

The Rangers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Gunnar Bright in the middle of the first, assisted by Caden Speidel and Malachi McKinnon.

The Greyhounds scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Noah Teng increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Grady Downs and Aiden Spenningsby.

Cole Rivard narrowed the gap to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Wyatt Saltness and Emik Hauer.

Thomas Gunderson increased the lead to 6-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Cole Christian.

Caden Cole increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later.

Next games:

The Rangers play Mounds View away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Greyhounds will face Coon Rapids at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.