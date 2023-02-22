Duluth East Greyhounds win knock out game against Blaine Bengals

The 5-0 win at home for the Duluth East Greyhounds against the Blaine Bengals means the Duluth East Greyhounds are through to the next round.

The Greyhounds took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Cole Christian. Wyatt Peterson and Ian Christian assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Wyatt Peterson late into the first, assisted by Cole Christian and Grant Winkler.

Cole Christian scored midway through the second period, assisted by Aiden Spenningsby and Henry Murray.

Grant Winkler increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Hunter Cooke and Luke Rose.

In the end the 5-0 came from Cole Christian who increased the Greyhounds' lead, assisted by Ian Christian and Henry Murray, late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.