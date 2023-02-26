Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Duluth East Greyhounds win and move on

The Duluth East Greyhounds have won against the Coon Rapids Cardinals 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:02 PM

The visiting Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Barsness. Eli Boden and Nate Klinsing assisted.

Makoto Sudoh scored early in the second period, assisted by Cole Christian and Wyatt Peterson.

Boden Donovan then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Noah Teng and Caden Cole assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Noah Teng scored, assisted by Cole Christian and Grady Downs.

Caden Cole increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Makoto Sudoh and Henry Murray.

The Greyhounds were whistled for no penalties, while the Cardinals received no penalties.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
