Duluth East Greyhounds win and move on

The Duluth East Greyhounds have won against the Coon Rapids Cardinals 4-1.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Barsness. Eli Boden and Nate Klinsing assisted.

Makoto Sudoh scored early in the second period, assisted by Cole Christian and Wyatt Peterson.

Boden Donovan then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Noah Teng and Caden Cole assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Noah Teng scored, assisted by Cole Christian and Grady Downs.

Caden Cole increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Makoto Sudoh and Henry Murray.

The Greyhounds were whistled for no penalties, while the Cardinals received no penalties.