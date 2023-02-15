Duluth East Greyhounds score and win with four goals in third period

Home-team St. Cloud Crush was still very much in the game and winning against the Duluth East Greyhounds before the third period in the matchup. But then, Duluth East made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.

The Greyhounds took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Caden Cole. Noah Teng and Makoto Sudoh assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cole Christian late into the first, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Wyatt Peterson.

Noah Teng scored early into the second period, assisted by Makoto Sudoh and Grady Downs.

In the second period, Andrew Cumming scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Behl and Lukas O'Donnell, making the score 3-1.

Cole Christian increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Wyatt Peterson and Makoto Sudoh.

Caden Cole increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Makoto Sudoh and Noah Teng.

Boden Donovan increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Hunter Cooke and Grant Winkler.

Five minutes later, Stratton Maas scored, assisted by Wyatt Vallie.