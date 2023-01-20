Duluth East Greyhounds score and win with five goals in third period

The home-team Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks were still very much in the game and winning against the Duluth East Greyhounds before the third period in the matchup. But then, Duluth East made an effort and fought back to win by 8-1.

The hosting Lumberjacks started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Alex Kazel scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jace Stewart.

The Greyhounds' Brody Olson tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Cole Christian and Wyatt Peterson.

The Greyhounds took the lead, after only 58 seconds into the second period when Brody Olson beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Boden Donovan.

The Greyhounds made it 3-1 with a goal from Thomas Gunderson.

Cole Christian increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Thomas Gunderson.

Stratton Maas increased the lead to 5-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Wyatt Vallie.

Henry Murray increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Aiden Spenningsby and Cole Christian.

Grady Downs then increased the lead to 7-1 late in the third.

Boden Donovan increased the lead to 8-1 only seconds later.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks play Holy Angels away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The Greyhounds will face Hopkins at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.