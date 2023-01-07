SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Duluth East Greyhounds got a shut out against Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

The Duluth East Greyhounds picked up a decisive home win against the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:28 PM
Next games:

The Greyhounds travel to Stillwater on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Thunderhawks will face Superior on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.

