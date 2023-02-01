Duluth East Greyhounds dig deep in the third to win against Centennial Cougars

The Duluth East Greyhounds and the visiting Centennial Cougars were tied going into the third, but Duluth East pulled away for a 7-4 victory in game action.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Caden Cole. Noah Teng and Ian Christian assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Cole Christian scored, assisted by Grant Winkler and Henry Murray.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Brock Carls in the middle of the first, assisted by Sam Menne and Harper Searles.

Nick Carls scored early into the second period, assisted by Brock Carls.

The Greyhounds took the lead early into the third period when Cole Christian netted one yet again, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Grant Winkler.

The Cougars tied the score 3-3 early in the third when Austin Petersen scored, assisted by Peyton Blair and Drake Ramirez.

The Greyhounds took the lead early into the third when Makoto Sudoh beat the goalie, assisted by Noah Teng and Henry Murray.

Wyatt Peterson increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Cole Christian and Thomas Gunderson.

Harper Searles narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later, assisted by Austin Petersen and Sam Menne.

Grant Winkler increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Boden Donovan and Makoto Sudoh.

Cole Christian increased the lead to 7-4 two minutes later, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Henry Murray.

The Greyhounds have now won five games in a row.

Next up:

The Greyhounds host Superior on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Cougars host Osseo to play the Orioles on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.