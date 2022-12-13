Duluth East Greyhounds beat Coon Rapids Cardinals

The Duluth East Greyhounds won their home game against the Coon Rapids Cardinals on Friday, ending 8-3.

The Greyhounds scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Greyhounds led 6-3 going in to the third period.

Grant Winkler increased the lead to 7-3 early into the third period, assisted by Henry Murray and Makoto Sudoh.

Ian Christian increased the lead to 8-3 six minutes later, assisted by Noah Teng and Caden Cole.

Coming up:

The Greyhounds play Eden Prairie away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Cardinals will face Maple Grove at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.