Duluth East Greyhounds beat Champlin Park Rebels in overtime

The Duluth East Greyhounds hosted the Champlin Park Rebels in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Duluth East prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

Duluth East's Cole Christian scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Peterson. Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Cole Christian scored, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Grant Winkler.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Evan Williams late in the first, assisted by Will Burnevik and Jordan Ronn.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Evan Williams increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Ronn.

Noah Teng narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Caden Cole and Makoto Sudoh.

Cole Christian tied the game 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by Grant Winkler and Wyatt Peterson.

Evan Williams took the lead three minutes later.

Grant Winkler tied it up 5-5 two minutes later, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Wyatt Peterson. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 41 seconds before Cole Christian scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Wyatt Peterson and Thomas Gunderson.

The Greyhounds have now won eight games in a row.

Next up:

The Greyhounds play Rogers away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Rebels will face Anoka at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.