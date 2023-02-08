High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Duluth East Greyhounds beat Champlin Park Rebels in overtime

The Duluth East Greyhounds hosted the Champlin Park Rebels in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Duluth East prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

February 07, 2023 10:35 PM
Duluth East's Cole Christian scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Peterson. Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Cole Christian scored, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Grant Winkler.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Evan Williams late in the first, assisted by Will Burnevik and Jordan Ronn.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Evan Williams increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Ronn.

Noah Teng narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Caden Cole and Makoto Sudoh.

Cole Christian tied the game 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by Grant Winkler and Wyatt Peterson.

Evan Williams took the lead three minutes later.

Grant Winkler tied it up 5-5 two minutes later, assisted by Thomas Gunderson and Wyatt Peterson. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 41 seconds before Cole Christian scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Wyatt Peterson and Thomas Gunderson.

The Greyhounds have now won eight games in a row.

Next up:

The Greyhounds play Rogers away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Rebels will face Anoka at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.