High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Duluth Denfeld Hunters win and move on

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters have advanced to the next round after a 7-0 victory over the Greenway Raiders in the playoff knock-out game.

February 22, 2023 12:23 AM

The Hunters took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Andy Larson. Kaden Postal and Nick McGillivray assisted.

The Hunters' Kaden Postal increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Andy Larson and Nolan Udd.

The Hunters increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Kaden Postal scored again, assisted by Andy Larson and Jacob Feiro.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Hunters.

