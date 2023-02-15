Duluth Denfeld Hunters win against Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers' home game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters ran into overtime on Thursday. Duluth Denfeld snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
Duluth Denfeld's Jacob Feiro scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Hilltoppers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brendan Friday. Ethan Lindgren and Mason Musel assisted.
Andy Larson scored early in the second period, assisted by John Scott and Brady McGinn.
Kaden Postal then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. John Scott and Andy Larson assisted.
The Hilltoppers tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Mason Musel scored.
In overtime, it took 6:24 before Jacob Feiro scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Kaden Postal and Andy Larson.
Next up:
The Hilltoppers travel to the Forest Lake Rangers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Hunters will face Sartell on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.