Duluth Denfeld Hunters victorious against Minneapolis

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters defeated Minneapolis 7-4 on Friday.

The Minneapolis players tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Cooper Cirone scored, assisted by Nick Anderson and Matthew Walsh.

The Hunters' Kaden Postal took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Andy Larson and Brady McGinn.

The Hunters increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from John Scott late into the first, assisted by Andy Larson and Braeden Erickson.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Hunters led 5-4 going in to the third period.

The Hunters increased the lead to 6-4, after only 59 seconds into the third period when Kaden Postal netted one yet again, assisted by Andy Larson and Arttu Mollberg.

Andy Larson increased the lead to 7-4 late in the third period, assisted by Kaden Postal and Brady McGinn.

Next up:

The Hunters play Hibbing/Chisholm away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Minneapolis players will face Hibbing/Chisholm at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.