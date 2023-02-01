Duluth Denfeld Hunters secure much-needed win

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 6-0 victory over the Greenway Raiders, things are looking brighter.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Hunters hosting the Sabres at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena and the Raiders visiting the Pirates at 7:30 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers.