Duluth Denfeld Hunters have ended their losing streak after 0-6 vs. Greenway Raiders

The game between the Greenway Raiders and the hosting Duluth Denfeld Hunters finished 6-0. Duluth Denfeld's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

Next up:

On Friday the Hunters will play on the road against the Sabres at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena, while the Raiders will face the Pirates road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers.