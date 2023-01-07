Duluth Denfeld Hunters beat North Shore Storm and continue winning run

The game between the North Shore Storm and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Friday finished 4-0. The result means Duluth Denfeld has four straight wins.

The visiting Hunters took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from John Scott. Braeden Erickson assisted.

The Hunters increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Kaden Postal scored, assisted by Andy Larson.

The Hunters increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Kaden Postal beat the goalie again, assisted by Arttu Mollberg and Andy Larson.

4-0 came from Andy Larson who increased the Hunters' lead, assisted by Kaden Postal and Nolan Udd, midway through.

Next games:

The Hunters play against Little Falls on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena - 301 8th Ave. The Storm will face Minneapolis on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.