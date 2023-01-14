SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Duluth Denfeld Hunters beat Little Falls Flyers and continue winning run

The game between the Little Falls Flyers and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Friday finished 7-5. The result means Duluth Denfeld has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:41 PM
Coming up:

The Flyers travel to River Lakes on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Hunters visit Northern Lakes to play the Lightning on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

