Duluth Denfeld Hunters beat Little Falls Flyers and continue winning run

The game between the Little Falls Flyers and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Friday finished 7-5. The result means Duluth Denfeld has five straight wins.

Coming up:

The Flyers travel to River Lakes on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Hunters visit Northern Lakes to play the Lightning on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.