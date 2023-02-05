Drew Marolt unstoppable as Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves beat St. Paul Johnson Governors

The Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves beat the St. Paul Johnson Governors at home 8-3. Drew Marolt stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Deegan Richards and Wes Sandy scored the remaining goals for the home side, while St. Paul Johnson's goals came through Matthew Corniea and Joaquin Ochocki.

The Timberwolves scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the first break.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Timberwolves led 5-3 going in to the third period.

Drew Marolt increased the lead to 6-3 early in the third period, assisted by Kole Macho and Kadein Zupancich.

Wes Sandy increased the lead to 7-3 four minutes later, assisted by Deegan Richards and Jackson Hegman.

Deegan Richards increased the lead to 8-3 three minutes later, assisted by Drew Marolt and Jackson Hegman.

Coming up:

The Governors play against South St. Paul on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals. The Timberwolves will face North Shore on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.