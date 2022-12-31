Drage strikes twice as Mahtomedi Zephyrs beat Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated the visiting Chisago Lakes Wildcats 8-2 on Friday.

The hosting Zephyrs took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Carter Haycraft. Seth Nelson and Jimmy Egan assisted.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Charlie Drage scored, assisted by David Wolsfeld .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Zephyrs.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Jimmy Egan scored, assisted by Sam Harris and Seth Nelson.

Griffen Perrault narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Brock Thompson.

Corey Bohmert increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later.

Seth Nelson increased the lead to 7-2 six minutes later, assisted by Carter Haycraft.

Max Egan increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Patrick Egan.

The Zephyrs have now won four straight home games.

On Tuesday, the Zephyrs will host the Red Knights at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center and the Wildcats will play against the Cardinals at 6 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.