High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Dodge County Wildcats win in overtime thriller and move on

The Dodge County Wildcats have advanced to the next round after a 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers in the playoff knock-out game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:41 PM

The Dodge County Wildcats have advanced to the next round after a 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers in the playoff knock-out game.

Dodge County's Gryffon Funke scored the game-winning goal.

The Dodge Wildcats took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Klomps. Griffin Gibbs and Mitchell Holmen assisted.

The Dodge Wildcats' Gryffon Funke increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Spencer Nierman.

Mitchell Reining scored in the second period.

Late into the second period, Cody Hogan scored a goal, assisted by Cooper Carlson and Nikolas Kubecka, making the score 2-2.

Nels Carstensen took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Riley Freiderich.

Ethan Myhre tied it up 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Mitchell Reining and Wyatt Farrell. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 58 seconds before Gryffon Funke scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brett Ludvigsen and Gideon Ellinghysen.

