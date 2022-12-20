Dodge County Wildcats win 6-3 on the road against Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Dodge County Wildcats won on the road on Friday, handing the Minnesota River Bulldogs a defeat 6-3.

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cole Goecke. Colin Williams and Brooks Reicks assisted.

The Dodge Wildcats' Dylan Klomps tied it up in the middle of the first, assisted by Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon and Brett Ludvigsen.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Dodge Wildcats led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Dodge Wildcats increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon scored, assisted by Dylan Klomps and Caeden Smith.

Brett Ludvigsen increased the lead to 6-2 five minutes later, assisted by Dylan Klomps.

Kaden Throdahl narrowed the gap to 6-3 seven minutes later.

Coming up:

The Bulldogs play Mankato East/Loyola away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Dodge Wildcats will face Roseville Area at home on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.