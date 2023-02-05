Dodge County Wildcats win 3-1 on the road against Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The Dodge County Wildcats won on the road on Saturday, handing the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights a defeat 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Griffin Gibbs.

Caeden Smith scored early in the second period, assisted by Gryffon Funke.

The Dodge Wildcats made it 3-0 with a goal from Gryffon Funke.

Parker Henry narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jayden Remore .

Coming up:

The Knights host Mounds View on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Dodge Wildcats host Mankato West to play the Scarlets on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.