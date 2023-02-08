Dodge County Wildcats victorious against Mankato West Scarlets

The Dodge County Wildcats defeated the Mankato West Scarlets 5-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 15 seconds into the second period, the Dodge Wildcats took the lead when Gryffon Funke found the back of the net.

The Dodge Wildcats made it 2-0 with a goal from Dylan Klomps.

Early, Blake Murphy scored a goal, assisted by Carter Mihm, making the score 2-1.

Dodge Wildcats' Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 3-1. Isaac Nelson and Dylan Klomps assisted.

The Dodge Wildcats increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Gryffon Funke beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Brett Ludvigsen.

Gryffon Funke increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Riley Freiderich.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Scarlets will play on the road against the Wingers at 2 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena, while the Dodge Wildcats will face the Somerset players home at 3 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.