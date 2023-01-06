SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Dodge County Wildcats keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Dodge County Wildcats as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles, making it four in a row. They won 5-0 over Rochester Lourdes.

img_500214537_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 10:37 PM
Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Dodge Wildcats hosting the Raiders at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena, and the Eagles playing the Packers at 1 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.

