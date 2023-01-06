Dodge County Wildcats keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Dodge County Wildcats as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles, making it four in a row. They won 5-0 over Rochester Lourdes.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Dodge Wildcats hosting the Raiders at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena, and the Eagles playing the Packers at 1 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.