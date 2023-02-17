Dodge County Wildcats beat Winona Winhawks – Ludvigsen scores 2

The Dodge County Wildcats beat the hosting Winona Winhawks 5-1 on Thursday.

The Dodge Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brett Ludvigsen.

The Winhawks' Teis Larsen tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Aiden Kronebusch.

The Dodge Wildcats took the lead with a goal from Nels Carstensen in the middle of the first, assisted by Gideon Ellinghysen.

Gryffon Funke scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Brett Ludvigsen.

Dylan Klomps increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Nels Carstensen and Griffin Gibbs.

Brett Ludvigsen increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Gryffon Funke and Dylan Klomps.