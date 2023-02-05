High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Detroit Lakes Lakers' winning streak broken by Brainerd Warriors

The Detroit Lakes Lakers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Brainerd Warriors, Detroit Lakes was on a run of five straight wins. But, Saturday's game at Essentia Health Sports Center finished 4-3 and the winning streak was ended.

February 04, 2023 09:13 PM
Next up:

The Warriors host Willmar on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Lakers will face Wadena-Deer Creek on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.

