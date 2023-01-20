Detroit Lakes Lakers win on the road against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Detroit Lakes Lakers won when they visited the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday. The final score was 8-1.

The Lakers opened strong, early in the game with Easton Kennedy scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Aiden Kennedy.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Easton Kennedy scored the first goal again, assisted by Easton Wahl.

The Lakers' Grady Kirschner increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Chase Kukowski and Cooper Moore.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Lakers led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Lakers increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Aiden Kennedy found the back of the net.

The Lakers increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third when Ben Hines beat the goalie, assisted by Jace Fields.

Cole Larson increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Caden Reep and Carter Bellefeuille.

Coming up:

The North Stars travel to Wadena-Deer Creek on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Lakers will face Red Lake Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.