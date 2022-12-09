Detroit Lakes Lakers win at home against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Detroit Lakes Lakers won when they visited the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday. The final score was 8-2.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Cole Larson beat the goalie, assisted by Carter Bellefeuille and Jace Fields.

The Lakers' Cole Deraney increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Cole Larson and Tommy Suckert.

The second period ended with a 8-1 lead for the Lakers.

Eli Fletcher narrowed the gap to 8-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by James Rieland and Derick Sorenson.

Next up:

The Lakers travel to Thief River Falls on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The North Stars host Willmar to play the Cardinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.