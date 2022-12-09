SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Detroit Lakes Lakers win at home against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Detroit Lakes Lakers won when they visited the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday. The final score was 8-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 09, 2022 03:27 PM
The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Cole Larson beat the goalie, assisted by Carter Bellefeuille and Jace Fields.

The Lakers' Cole Deraney increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Cole Larson and Tommy Suckert.

The second period ended with a 8-1 lead for the Lakers.

Eli Fletcher narrowed the gap to 8-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by James Rieland and Derick Sorenson.

Next up:

The Lakers travel to Thief River Falls on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The North Stars host Willmar to play the Cardinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.

