High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Detroit Lakes Lakers win at home against Northern Lakes Lightning

A close game saw the Detroit Lakes Lakers just edge out the Northern Lakes Lightning on Monday. The final score was 3-2.

img_500231886_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 23, 2023 09:09 PM
Share

A close game saw the Detroit Lakes Lakers just edge out the Northern Lakes Lightning on Monday. The final score was 3-2.

Next games:

The Lakers travel to Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Lightning host St. Cloud Cathedral to play the Crusaders on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES