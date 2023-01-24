Detroit Lakes Lakers win at home against Northern Lakes Lightning
A close game saw the Detroit Lakes Lakers just edge out the Northern Lakes Lightning on Monday. The final score was 3-2.
Next games:
The Lakers travel to Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Lightning host St. Cloud Cathedral to play the Crusaders on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.