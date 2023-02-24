Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Detroit Lakes Lakers win and move on

The Detroit Lakes Lakers have won against the Kittson County Central Bearcats 6-4.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 10:11 PM

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Easton Kennedy. Ben Hines assisted.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Lakers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Easton Kennedy increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Ben Hines and Jace Fields.

Timothy Johnson narrowed the gap to 5-4 three minutes later.

Aiden Kennedy increased the lead to 6-4 six minutes later, assisted by Cole Larson.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
