Detroit Lakes Lakers win 4-1 on the road against Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The Detroit Lakes Lakers won on the road on Monday, handing the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines a defeat 4-1.

The hosting Wolverines took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Aron Sutherland. Dalton Moyer assisted.

The Lakers tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Cole Deraney scored, assisted by Cole Larson and Ben Hines.

The Lakers took the lead early in the second period when Ben Hines scored, assisted by Tommy Suckert.

Late, Easton Kennedy scored a goal, assisted by Cole Deraney and Jacob Thomas, making the score 3-1.

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Cooper Moore netted one, assisted by Jace Fields and Jacob Thomas. The 4-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Lakers play against Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Wolverines will face Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.