Detroit Lakes Lakers victorious against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Detroit Lakes Lakers defeated the Prairie Centre North Stars 8-1 on Thursday.

The Lakers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Easton Kennedy scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Aiden Kennedy.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Easton Kennedy scored the first goal yet again, assisted by Easton Wahl.

The Lakers' Grady Kirschner increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Chase Kukowski and Cooper Moore.

The Lakers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Lakers increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Aiden Kennedy found the back of the net.

The Lakers increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third when Ben Hines beat the goalie, assisted by Jace Fields.

Cole Larson increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Caden Reep and Carter Bellefeuille.

Next up:

The Lakers play against Red Lake Falls on Friday at 12:30 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The North Stars will face Wadena-Deer Creek on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.