Detroit Lakes Lakers victorious against Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The Detroit Lakes Lakers defeated the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers 8-3 on Tuesday.

The Lakers have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

The Panthers play against Morris/Benson Area on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Lakers will face Little Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.