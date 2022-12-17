Detroit Lakes Lakers victorious against Crookston Pirates

The Detroit Lakes Lakers defeated the Crookston Pirates 8-2 on Friday.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Lakers led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Lakers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

The Lakers increased the lead to 7-1 within the first minute of the third period when Aiden Kennedy beat the goalie, assisted by Cole Larson.

The Lakers increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third when Easton Wahl found the back of the net, assisted by Jacob Thomas and Cole Larson.

Jackson Reese narrowed the gap to 8-2 late in the third, assisted by Michael Bochow.

Coming up:

The Pirates host the Grafton/Park River Spoilers on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers. The Lakers will face Morris/Benson Area on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center.