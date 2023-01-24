Detroit Lakes Lakers grab extra point vs. Northern Lakes Lightning in overtime

The Detroit Lakes Lakers and the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning tied 2-2 in regulation on Monday. Detroit Lakes beat Northern Lakes in overtime 3-2.

Detroit Lakes' Cole Larson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Lakers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Easton Kennedy. Jacob Thomas and Jack Turner assisted.

Kolbe Severson scored early in the second period, assisted by Darby Boelter and Finnegan Fogarty.

Lakers' Easton Kennedy tallied a goal as he scored again, midway through, making the score 2-1. Jacob Thomas and Cole Deraney assisted.

Easton Anderson tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Isaac Peterson. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 49 seconds before Cole Larson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Carter Bellefeuille and Chase Kukowski.

Next up:

The Lakers travel to Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Lightning will face St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.