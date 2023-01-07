Detroit Lakes Lakers couldn't stop Warroad Warriors' winning run

The Warroad Warriors and the Detroit Lakes Lakers met on Friday. Warroad came into the game off the back of a run of eight successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Jayson Shaugabay scored the first goal assisted by Erick Comstock and Carson Pilgrim.

Halfway through, Ryan Lund scored a goal, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay, making the score 2-0.

Carson Pilgrim increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Ryan Lund.

Gaabi Boucha increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Will Hardwick and Garrett Hennum.

The Warriors made it 5-0 when Jayson Shaugabay beat the goalie, assisted by Carson Pilgrim late into the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Warriors host Fergus Falls on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Lakers will face Bemidji on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.