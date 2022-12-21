Detroit Lakes Lakers beat Morris/Benson Area Storm – Wahl scores 2

The Detroit Lakes Lakers bested the hosting Morris/Benson Area Storm 9-2 on Tuesday.

The Lakers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Easton Wahl scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cooper Moore.

The Lakers' Ben Hines increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Jace Fields and Tommy Suckert.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Lakers.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 7-1 early in the third period when Brady Pederson netted one, assisted by Charlie Goff and Ryan Tolifson.

Aiden Kennedy increased the lead to 8-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jace Fields and Cole Larson.

Trevor Buss narrowed the gap to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Connor Goff and Hunter LeClair.

Cole Larson increased the lead to 9-2 one minute later.

Next games:

The Storm host the Redwood Valley Cardinals in the next game at home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center - MBA Storm Holiday Classic. The same day, the Lakers will host the Fort Frances players at 5 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.