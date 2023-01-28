High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Detroit Lakes Lakers beat Lake of the Woods Bears and continue winning run

The game between the Detroit Lakes Lakers and the Lake of the Woods Bears on Friday finished 6-2. The result means Detroit Lakes has four straight wins.

img_500235759_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 09:04 PM
Next up:

The Lakers host the Breckenridge Blades in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The same day, the Bears will host the Bearcats at 6 p.m. CST at International Arena.

