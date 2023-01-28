Detroit Lakes Lakers beat Lake of the Woods Bears and continue winning run
The game between the Detroit Lakes Lakers and the Lake of the Woods Bears on Friday finished 6-2. The result means Detroit Lakes has four straight wins.
Next up:
The Lakers host the Breckenridge Blades in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The same day, the Bears will host the Bearcats at 6 p.m. CST at International Arena.