Dennis scores 2 in Rochester Mayo Spartans' win over Northfield Raiders

The Rochester Mayo Spartans beat the visiting Northfield Raiders 4-2 on Monday.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Ethan Dennis scored the first goal assisted by Payton Kor.

The Raiders tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Kamden Kaiser scored, assisted by Elliott Pontow.

Gavin Nickelsen took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Jacob Brown.

Andrew Winter tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kamden Kaiser.

Ethan Dennis took the lead two minutes later.

Ryan Dripps increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later.

Coming up:

The Spartans are set to face Rochester Century at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, while the Raiders face Mankato West at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. Both games take place Thursday.