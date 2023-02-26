Delano Tigers win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Delano Tigers won the game at home against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 14 seconds into the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Teague Collings beat the goalie assisted by Will Brown and Brayden Coppin.

Early, Will Brown scored a goal, assisted by Cole Schmidt, making the score 2-0.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute when Carson Brummond scored, assisted by Kasey Melquist and Caden Besemer.

Teague Collings increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

The Tigers were called for no penalties, while the Dragons received no penalties.