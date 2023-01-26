Delano Tigers win on the road against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Delano Tigers won when they visited the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons on Tuesday. The final score was 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Will Brown scored the first goal assisted by Patrick Kruse and Teague Collings.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Teague Collings found the back of the net.

Braden Olson narrowed the gap to 2-1 five minutes later, assisted by Calvin Jones.

Calvin Jones tied the game 2-2 one minute later.

Teague Collings took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Cole Schmidt and Aaron Lewis.

Teague Collings increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Thursday with the Dragons hosting Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena, and the Tigers hosting Holy Family at Victoria Recreation Center - East Rink.